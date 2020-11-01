Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $199.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 163.7 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,875,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. AXA grew its position in VeriSign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in VeriSign by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $696,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

