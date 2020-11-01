Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Stock

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,534 shares in the company, valued at C$90,563.79.

Brendon Howard Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Brendon Howard Jones acquired 139,534 shares of Alphamin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.81.

AFM stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. Alphamin Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

