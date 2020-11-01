Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,534 shares in the company, valued at C$90,563.79.

Brendon Howard Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Brendon Howard Jones acquired 139,534 shares of Alphamin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.81.

AFM stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. Alphamin Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report