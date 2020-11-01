Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $20,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,598.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

