Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) (ASX:WHC) insider Julie Beeby acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.