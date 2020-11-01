Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) (ASX:WHC) insider Julie Beeby acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC.AX) Company Profile
