Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 46,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $19,457.76.

OTCMKTS:DTRC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

