Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Buys $18,340.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Mark Andrew Robison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $159,117.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PFC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

