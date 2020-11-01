American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. American Defense Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

