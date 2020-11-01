American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. American Defense Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report