Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Buys $12,650.58 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $12,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,619,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,408.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,466 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $12,872.52.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.28.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,029.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tiptree by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 62.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

