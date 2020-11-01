Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $14,032.20 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 364 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $14,032.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.