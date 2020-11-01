Nicola Roxon Buys 2,000 Shares of Dexus (DXS.AX) (ASX:DXS) Stock

Dexus (DXS.AX) (ASX:DXS) insider Nicola Roxon acquired 2,000 shares of Dexus (DXS.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.02 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,036.00 ($12,882.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.94.

Get Dexus (DXS.AX) alerts:

About Dexus (DXS.AX)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus (DXS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus (DXS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.