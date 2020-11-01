Nicola Roxon Buys 2,000 Shares of Dexus (DXS.AX) (ASX:DXS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Dexus (DXS.AX) (ASX:DXS) insider Nicola Roxon acquired 2,000 shares of Dexus (DXS.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.02 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,036.00 ($12,882.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.94.

About Dexus (DXS.AX)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

