Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 29.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 3,866,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.