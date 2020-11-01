Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALIZY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.65 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

