Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys $11,060.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati bought 1,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,201 shares in the company, valued at $79,643.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

