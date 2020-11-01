Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases A$15,105.47 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,105.47 ($10,789.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.42.

About Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX)

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

