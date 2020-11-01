Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases A$15,105.47 in Stock

Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,105.47 ($10,789.62).
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.42.
About Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX)
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.