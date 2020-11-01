Joel Wilentz Purchases 1,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Joel Wilentz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,412.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 182.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

