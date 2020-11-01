Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report