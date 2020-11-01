Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

