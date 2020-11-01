Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $139.75.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

