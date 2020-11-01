Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $139.75.
About Acciona
