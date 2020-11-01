Thor Mining Plc (ASX:THR) Insider Michael (Mick) Billing Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Thor Mining Plc (ASX:THR) insider Michael (Mick) Billing bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Thor Mining Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

