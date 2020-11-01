Thor Mining Plc (ASX:THR) Insider Michael (Mick) Billing Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Thor Mining Plc (ASX:THR) insider Michael (Mick) Billing bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Thor Mining Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriSign to “Buy”
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 120,000 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Julie Beeby Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock
Alex G. Morrison Purchases 46,328 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report