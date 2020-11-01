Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Update

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Ascential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Ascential has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

