Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

