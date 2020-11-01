Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Buys $14,560.00 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $14,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.64 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.22%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 63.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 154,195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

