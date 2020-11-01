Short Interest in Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Rises By 23.1%

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ACUR stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

