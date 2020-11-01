Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Buys C$11,800.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,206,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,763,692.42.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$11,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,350.00.

CVE:GWM opened at C$1.17 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price objective on Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.