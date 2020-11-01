Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Buys $16,590.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $16,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,803.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RBNC stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
