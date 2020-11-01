Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Buys $16,590.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $16,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,803.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.