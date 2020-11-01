Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $13,630.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NKSH stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 91.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Bankshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

