California BanCorp (CALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect California BanCorp to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.23. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

