California BanCorp (CALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect California BanCorp to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.23. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

