B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.44 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

