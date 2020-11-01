Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 190,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
