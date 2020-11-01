Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 190,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

