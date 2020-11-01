Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
