Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.