12,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

