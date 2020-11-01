NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

