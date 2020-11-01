Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 6.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in eBay by 13.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 62,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 230,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.