MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,350,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,167.94.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,214.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.07 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,378.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

