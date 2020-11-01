Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 7.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

