Insider Selling: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $31,035.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $12,665.00.

MacroGenics stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

