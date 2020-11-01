Mad River Investors Sells 1,658 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.6% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other The Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

