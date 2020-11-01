Mad River Investors Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 4.8% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $152.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

