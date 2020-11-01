Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 1.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

