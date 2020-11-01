Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 14.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,311.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 821,138 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,720,000 after buying an additional 739,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

