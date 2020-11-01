Mad River Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 3.1% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.