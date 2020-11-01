Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.