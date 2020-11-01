Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) insider Brian Levet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,500.00 ($18,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.55.

Get Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) alerts:

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.