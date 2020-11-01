Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) insider Brian Levet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,500.00 ($18,928.57).
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.55.
Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) Company Profile
