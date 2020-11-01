Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 2.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,951 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

