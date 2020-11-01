Patsy I. Rust Buys 1,000 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.60.
MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.
