Patsy I. Rust Buys 1,000 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

