Mad River Investors Sells 325 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

