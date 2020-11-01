Insider Buying: Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) (ASX:SXE) Insider Buys A$26,006.71 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) (ASX:SXE) insider Karl Paganin acquired 56,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$26,006.71 ($18,576.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group
12,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC
12,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC
NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc.
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Shares Purchased by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd
MercadoLibre, Inc. Shares Purchased by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report