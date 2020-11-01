Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises 1.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yandex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after buying an additional 687,536 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Yandex by 9.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 160,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yandex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Yandex stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

