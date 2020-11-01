Edward Rigg Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Anova Metals Ltd (ASX:AWV) Stock

Anova Metals Ltd (ASX:AWV) insider Edward Rigg bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Edward Rigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Edward Rigg 38,704,610 shares of Anova Metals stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.01.

Anova Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the Linden Gold, Zelica Gold, Malcolm Gold, and Moolyella Lithium projects located in Western Australia, as well as owns 100% interest in the Big Springs Gold project located in the north east of the state of Nevada.

