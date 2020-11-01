Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Raised by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $138.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

