Mad River Investors Takes Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mesabi Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.43% of Mesabi Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $298.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 169.86% and a net margin of 90.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Latest News

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group
12,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC
NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Shares Purchased by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd
