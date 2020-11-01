Mad River Investors Takes Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mesabi Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.43% of Mesabi Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $298.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 169.86% and a net margin of 90.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

